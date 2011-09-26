The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim perks and racial skills revealed. Be a Dark Elf, set yourself on fire

Elder Scrolls fans had a chance to get some hands on time with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim recently at the Eurogamer Expo, and have collated a big old list of information on most of Skyrim's Perks over on The Elder Scrolls Skyrim fan site . These extra abilities can boost your major skills. One will cause your lightning bolt spell to outright evaporate your enemy if their health is low enough. Another will make items cheaper when you buy from the opposite sex you charming rogue, you.

There will be more pronounced racial differences in Skyrim, too. A scaly Argonian will have different baseline stats to a sturdy Orc. They're more adept at picking locks, but can't take a punch quite as well. As with Oblivion, each race will start with a racial ability of which the most impressive is surely the Dark Elf's Ancestor's Wrath, which surround him in wreaths of flame. In Oblivion, these abilities could often only be used once every 24 hours. A bit of Ancestor's Wrath after breakfast would be a great way to start the day, don't you think? Read on for the full list of perks discovered so far.

Perk Trees

Speech



Buying and selling price 10% better (5 ranks)

10% price buying from opposite sex

Invest in shops and increase available gold permanently in invested stores

Master Trader – every merchant in world gains 1000 gold for bartering

Buy and sell from any merchant regardless of what they normally buy and sell

Intimidation attempts twice as successful

Persuasion attempts more likely successful

Alchemy



Potions 20% stronger (5 ranks)

Potions for restore health, magicka or stamina are 25% more powerful (maybe ranked)

Poisons 25% more effective (maybe ranked)

Poisons last for twice as many hits

Two ingredients are gathered from plants

50% resistance to all poisons

All negative effects removed from potions and all positive removed from poisons

2 effects of an ingredient are revealed when testing it for the first time (instead of just one)

Illusion



Dual casting overcharges effect for more powerful spell

Cast Novice spells for 50% less magicka

Cast Apprentice spells for 50% less magicka

Cast Adept, Expert, Master etc spells for 50% less magicka (more levels this time around)

Spells work on higher level animals

Spells work on higher level people

All spellcasting (from ANY school) is done silently

Spells work on undead, daedra and automatons

Fear spells work on higher level enemies

Conjuration



Novice for 50% magicka etc (up to Master)

Dual casting overcharges –> greater spell effect

Bound weapons do more damage

Bound weapons cast Soul Trap on target

Bound weapons banish certain creatures (and I think summon creature in their place, not 100% on that though, dodgy recording)

Reanimate undead with 100 more health

Summon 2 Atronachs or reanimated zombies

Summon Atronachs at twice the distance

Summoned Atronachs twice as strong

Destruction



More damage for each school (fire, frost and shock) – ranked

Novice for 50% magicka etc.

Shock damage chance to disintegrate targets if their health is under 10%

Frost damage chance to paralyse targets if health low

Fire damage chance to make low health enemies flee

Place runes 5x farther away

Restoration



Healing spells also restore stamina

Novice for 50% less magicka etc

Healing spells do 50% more healing

Recharging healing spells

More is recharged with each hit with healing spells (unclear)

Spells more effective against undead

Once a day chance to autocast 250HP restoration when health drops low

Magicka regenerates 25% faster

Alteration



Novice for 50% less etc

Alteration spells have greater duration (ranked)

Absorb 30% magicka that hits you

Enchanting



Enchants are 20% stronger (ranked)

Enchanted armour 25% stronger

“Soul gems provide extra magicka for recharging” – again, dodgy recording but that's what I heard, even if it doesn't make much sense

Death blows to creatures but not people trap souls for weapon recharge

Health, magicka and stamina enchants stronger

Extra effect on already-enchanted weapon can be applied

Shock, Frost and Fire enchants 25% stronger (individual perks for each element)

Heavy Armour



Increase armour rating 20% (5 ranks)

Unarmed attacks with heavy armour gauntlets – damage increased by gauntlets' armour rating

Half fall damage if all in heavy armour

Heavy armour weighs nothing and doesn't slow you at all

Additional 25% armour if in matching set

25% armour bonus if all in heavy armour (not necessarily matching)

50% less stagger if all in heavy armour

10% damage reflected back to enemy if all in heavy armour

2-handed weapons



2h weapons do 20% more damage (5 ranks)

Attacks with warhammers ignore 25% armour (ranked)

Attacks with battleaxes do extra bleeding damage (ranked)

Attacks with greatswords do extra critical damage (ranked)

Power attacks cost 25% less stamina

Standing power attacks do 25% bonus damage, chance to decapitate

Sprinting power attacks do double (critical) damage

Sideways power attacks hit all targets

Backwards power attacks have 25% chance of paralysis

Archery



Bows do 25% more damage

Zoom in

Zooming slows time

10% crit chance

Move faster with drawn bow

Recover twice as many arrows from dead bodies

50% chance of paralysing for few seconds (might be 15%, can't really hear…)

Draw bow 30% faster

Sneak



20% harder to detect (ranked)

Sneak attacks do 6x damage with 1h weapons

Sneak attacks with bows do 3x damage

Sneak attacks with daggers do 15x damage (end perk on skill tree)

Noise from armour reduced 50%

No longer activate pressure plates

Sprinting while sneaking performs silent forward roll

Running does not affect detection chance

Crouching can make hostile enemies lose sight of you and search for a target

Racial Abilities