The Elder Scrolls V: Dawnguard screenshots show Vampire Lords, crossbows, castles

The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Dawnguard

A bunch of new Dawnguard screenshots have appeared over on Kotaku , giving us a good look at some of the new foes we can expect to face in Skyrim's first expansion, and some of the new weapons of war we'll use to dispatch them. Without further ado, let's take a look at each one, and see what we can learn.

Incineration

Here the Vampire Lord does an excellent job of establishing that he is The Bad Guy by apparently incinerating some poor woman, though those tendrils of energy could be siphoning life energy back into him. As we'll see in the Vampire Lord tech tree later, this could be an important new ability. In Dawnguard, we'll get to choose whether to become a vampire lord, or join the Dawnguard to thwart their evil plans.

