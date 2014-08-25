The Elder Scrolls Online to reward long-term subscribers with loyalty program

The Elder Scrolls Online should get a bit more Elder Scrollsy further down the line , but in the short term, here's a free pet. Starting September, Zenimax will be rewarding long-term subscribers with various tokens of gratitude. The first, for three months' good service, is a "High Hrothgar Wraith vanity pet", while the gift for six months' subscription time will be revealed "soon".

This blog post on the TESO site has more details, but know that you don't need to rack up all that subscription in one go—you can cancel and return to the MMO later to pick up where you've left off. Zenimax say that their loyalty program "will keep expanding over time, so keep an eye out for more tokens of our gratitude if you're a longtime player".

If you're eligible, expect an email in September with details of when and how you'll be introduced to your cuddly wraith pet. (Cheers, Polygon .)