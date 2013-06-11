Popular

The Elder Scrolls Online ropes in Dumbledore, and all manner of beasties, for its E3 showing

Bethesda have brought out the big guns for The Elder Scrolls Online's E3 showing: frost and flame giants, witch-things, dragons, trolls, and the biggest gun of them all: Michael 'don't call me Dumbledore' Dumbledore Gambon. The trailer's just under two minutes long, but there's a lot of new, battle-focused gameplay footage crammed in there, including the exciting revelation that you'll be able to shoot chains out of your hand, pulling distant enemies in for a close-up stab. TESO is out Spring 2014.

It's a shame the large-scale battles look so shonky in this video, but at least the close-quarters spell-flinging looks a wee bit more dynamic than in many MMORPGs. The major reveal, of course, is that TESO will be coming to Xbone and the PS4 too - hopefully that won't impact on the PC version.

For our complete E3 coverage, including trailers sadly not narrated by Michael Gambon, head here .

