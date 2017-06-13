The Elder Scrolls 6 isn't in development

With Skyrim: Special Edition last year, the Morrowind expansion for The Elder Scrolls Online this year, and now announcements for Skyrim VR and a Switch edition, you’ve probably been wondering if The Elder Scrolls 6 is the next thing on Bethesda’s agenda. Unfortunately, if you’ve been pining for a new game in the main series, you’ve got a long wait ahead of you.

“They have at least two major titles they are working on before we’re going to get to Elder Scrolls 6,” Bethesda’s Pete Hines said last night, while showing off more of The Evil Within 2.

And those two big titles don’t include all the other things Bethesda’s doing, like Skyrim VR. So there’s a lot to get through before The Elder Scrolls 6 starts getting some love. Development won’t even begin until those projects are done.

I guess it’s time to download another 200 mods for Skyrim, then.

