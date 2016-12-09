The Division to get DirectX 12 support next week

Numerous updates, a public test server and the recently launched Survival Mode show Ubisoft Massive remains committed to the continuous improvement of The Division. A PC patch is due next week which will activate DirectX 12 support.

Said to target a "multitude of issues", the incoming update will fix issues tied to the loss of character controls, as well as problems with controllers on PC. It'll also address "lowered performance impact with high CPU usage" and will of course introduce DirectX 12.

"This patch will also activate DirectX12 which should provide better optimization for higher resolutions," reads a Steam Community post. "Please note that there is a known issue with DirectX12 where you are not able to change the brightness." Moving forward, Massive says it remains determined to work through the game's Known Issues list.

The studio also plans to launch a second Elite Task Force to help test Patch 1.6 which will focus on the Dark Zone and PvP balancing. Sign up details can be found here, however It will be hosted at Red Storm in North Carolina between January 11-13.

For more Division reading, you may like to check out Andy's synopsis of its new Survival Mode. Here's an excerpt:

"There are too many survival games on PC, and when I heard Ubisoft was adding a survival mode to The Division I felt no urge to play it. But I’m glad I gave it a shot, because it’s surprisingly excellent."