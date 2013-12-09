The Division engine trailer shows bleak beauty, police car destruction

Ubisoft are promising the world with this engine trailer for their upcoming Clancy-'em-up The Division. It's not a particularly nice world that they're promising, but it is still extremely pretty in its realisation of bleak decay. And if that wasn't enough, there are also some lovely lighting effects to enjoy. In the end, is that not a suitable replacement for warmth, hope and love?

This Snowdrop engine showcase is impressive, but it's worth bearing in mind that we're seeing it in a highly controlled setting. The real proof will be when it's dealing with multiple players running around the game's post-disaster world, shooting up billboards and abandoned police cars for the sheer hell of it.

The Division has now been confirmed for PC, as well as PS4 and Xbox One. For more information, check out our preview feature on the game .