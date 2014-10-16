The Crew for PC may get an official 60fps option, says Ubisoft

Ubisoft has copped a lot of flack lately regarding performance and frame rate issues. Watch Dogs caused an uproar, Assassin's Creed: Unity's parity between consoles has people furious, and many who took part in The Crew's beta were frustrated that the racer was locked at 30 frames per second. Everyone is very angry about this.

It looks like Ubisoft is trying its best to support 60 frames per second on PC, according to a recent TechRadar interview with Lead designer Serkan Hassan. "Ultimately the performance and the frame rate will be down to the players hardware," he said.

"A few people in the closed beta found ways of unlocking the frame rate. My understanding at this moment is that we'll be allowing players to do that come the full version as well, unless some other issue comes to light which would block that in any way."

It follows comments made by Assassin's Creed world designer Nicolas Guérin that the industry is dropping 60fps as a standard, specifically for action adventure games. Creative Director Alex Amancio told TechRadar that while 30 is a goal for Assassin's Creed and games of its ilk, 60 frames per second is ideal for a shooter. So it's no surprise that Rainbow Six: Siege has been confirmed to run at 60fps on all platforms.