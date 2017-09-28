The Call of Duty: WWII open beta is live now

The Call of Duty: WWII PC multiplayer beta was supposed to get underway on September 29, which is tomorrow. Surprise! It's live now.



The #CODWWII PC Open Beta is now live! Give us your feedback and stay tuned for updates throughout the weekend: https://t.co/VFRPayqqQJ pic.twitter.com/7FuicXdPH4September 28, 2017

"The development teams at Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software have worked hard to get to this date, and are energized to keep pushing to make this the best possible PC experience. So please head online to play, and be sure to share your feedback with us—we’ll list below all the ways to express your comments," Sledgehammer wrote on the Activision forums. "If you experience a technical issue, please check with the Customer Support team at Activision. They’re ready to help get you back on track."

The beta is definitely a day early: The Steam page is still indicating that tomorrow is the day. Why? I do not know. But hey, it's an extra day of play. Nothing to complain about there.

The full version of Call of Duty: WWII will be out on November 3. For more, Wes recently spoke to the developers about the PC version and what to expect in this beta, and wrote up some impressions of the new War mode.