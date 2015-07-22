The Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 multiplayer beta is just a month away

Activision has announced that the Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 multiplayer beta will hit the PC on August 26. That's side-by-side with the Xbox One beta, but a week behind the PlayStation 4.

"For the first time since Call of Duty: World at War, Treyarch is giving fans all over the globe an opportunity to get their hands on Black Ops 3 multiplayer, months ahead of its release on November 6," Activision wrote. "During the beta, fans will have an opportunity to try the new momentum-based, chained movement system, find the perfect Specialist to fit their play style, get a feel for the new multiplayer maps, and more."

Details about what's coming in the beta—maps, modes, that sort of thing—will be revealed "in the weeks ahead." Access can be had by pre-ordering, if you're into that sort of thing. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 will be out on November 6.