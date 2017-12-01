The Binding of Isaac, Cave Story lead Steam weekend sale

Indie publisher Nicalis, Inc. is hosting a sale on Steam this weekend, leaving a handful of great indies heavily discounted through Monday, December 4. The headliner is beloved roguelike The Binding of Isaac, as well as a bunch of confusing DLC.

While the original game is $1 at 80 percent off, the definitive version of the game, The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, is $10 at 33 percent off. Rebirth greatly improves the art, controls and music, and adds tons of items, enemies and bosses.

Take note: Rebirth is also required to access the Afterbirth and Afterbirth+ DLCs. Both are around $7 at 33 percent off, but where the former focuses on room designs and weapons, the latter provides a smaller injection of new modes and items.

All of this is available in the $24 Binding of Isaac: Rebirth Complete Bundle. Isaac enthusiasts will also find the soundtrack on sale for just under $3.

The sale also includes some games that aren't The Binding of Isaac, like The End is Nigh, a 2D platformer from the maker of The Binding of Isaac. Then there's 2D darling Cave Story+ ($10 at 33 percent off) and criminally underrated platformer 1001 Spikes ($10 at 33 percent off).