The best XCOM 2 propaganda so far

In one of the few, delightful acts of game marketing in some time, you can now make propaganda for your XCOM 2: War of the Chosen campaign using Propaganda Center, a free program on Steam. It isn't exactly Photoshop, but the posters you create appear in-game, letting you lionize heroes, ridicule Advent, or simply spread memes across alien-occupied Earth.
In the day that this tool has been available, XCOM players, including ourselves, have created some variously effective, funny, and inspiring indoctrination material. Here's the best stuff we've found on /r/XCOM, Twitter, and elsewhere:
Some more Nexus Force posters made with the XCOM 2 Propaganda Center! It's definitely a fun little app to use, and it's free too! pic.twitter.com/ptLI9Uxoo4August 16, 2017
I'm pretty happy with this one. @SolomonJake @JWeinhoffer #XCOM2 pic.twitter.com/UKVyP49QrPAugust 15, 2017
Sage words. #XCOM2 pic.twitter.com/FzMEmMwWpAAugust 15, 2017
A free standalone XCOM Photobooth app called the "Propaganda Center" is available RIGHT NOW on Steam!! Share your propaganda with the world! pic.twitter.com/m8JzOIx4lKAugust 15, 2017