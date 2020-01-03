The best ways to spend your holiday money

It's officially 2020. The holidays are over. Time to fold the stockings, wind up the tinsel. But you could be holding onto a present you received last week—money. If you're still hanging onto grandma's holiday check in your wallet, or maybe your brother's gift card, you might be wondering where it can have the best impact on your favorite hobby.
There are still many last-minute new year deals from the usual line-up of major retailers and manufacturers. So, if you held out from Black Friday all the way until now, there's definitely some stuff still floating around.
Gaming laptop deals
MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop | Core i5-9300H | GTX 1660 Ti |$749 (save $250)
Lenovo Legion Y540 | 15.6" 144Hz IPS | Core i7-9750H | RTX 2060 | $1,299 (save $300)
While Legion laptops aren't the cheapest, you get good hardware in them. This is actually a very competitive price for a 2060-powered laptop.
HP Omen | 15.6" 144Hz IPS | Core i7-9750H | GTX 1660 Ti 6GB | $1,099 ($300 off)
A powerful mid-range laptop with a 144Hz screen and decent components that also comes with a free headset and gaming mouse. We can't vouch for the quality of the freebies, but it's a good laptop.
ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop | GTX 1660 Ti | $749 (Save $350)
The durable gaming laptop that'll provide you decent 1080p gameplay for under a $1000.
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop | Radeon RX 560X | $500 (Save $106)
A cheap gaming laptop for homework and Fortnite.
Pre-built PC deals
ROG Strix GL10CS Gaming Desktop|GTX 1660|8GB RAM|512SSD| $799 (save $169)
The Strix is an excellent budget gaming desktop that'll leave plenty of room for upgrades.
iBUYPOWER Trace 2 PRO112A Gaming Desktop|Radeon RX 5700|16GB RAM|480SSD/1TB HDD| $1249 (save $205)
A solid midrange gaming desktop with plenty of storage that'll even handle most VR headsets with no problem.
CPU deals
AMD Ryzen 7 2700 | 8-Core 3.2 GHz (4.1 GHz Max Boost) | $149.99 (save $150)
This processor was previously out of stock, but it's now 50 percent off for today only (1/3). Also included is a free Xbox Game Pass for PC.
RAM deals
Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3200 | $194.99 (save $30)
Despite the silly name, this is some of the best desktop RAM currently available. We'll take any discount we can get.
Mouse deals
Razer Deathadder Elite | $24.99 at Amazon (save $45)
This is the cheapest we've ever seen this mouse. Currently it's sold out but will be back in stock at Amazon on January 9th.
Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse | $77.44 (save $72.55) This mouse has an ambidextrous design, low-latency wireless, and customizable buttons. It can also charge wirelessly while you're using it if you own Logitech's PowerPlay mousepad.
Keyboard deals
Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Cherry MX Speed Mechanical Gaming Mechanical Keyboard | $139.99 (save $60)
The Ferrari of gaming keyboards is at a super low price. It also has one of the best wrist rests out there.
Logitech G613 Lightspeed Wireless Mechanical Gaming Mechanical Keyboard | $69.99 (save $60)
You don't see many wireless mechanical keyboards for under $100 worth your attention. Its super-long battery life and durability gets a definite recommendation if you're looking to ditch cables.
Monitor deals
ASUS ROG Swift PG279Q Gaming Monitor | $579.99 (save $70)
Pick up our favorite gaming monitor with 1440p IPS display and 144Hz refresh rate (165Hz OC) at a great price.
LG 27-Inch Monitor (27UD68P) | 4K | IPS | FreeSync | $329.99 (save $170)
While it's not the lowest price it's ever been, 34 percent off the asking price is still a good chunk of cash. This 4K display uses an IPS panel with a wide color gamut, and supports FreeSync.
Headset deals
Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset |$129.99 (save $70)
The Nari Ultimate is perhaps the only headset that manages to incorporate haptic feedback without compromising any of the stellar quality. The pricey headset is now its lowest price ever.
SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset |$118.12 (save $31.87)
This great sounding and comfy headset (hooray for adjustable headbands) is on sale again. It also has one of the best microphones for competitive gaming on the market.
SSD deals
Sabrent Rocket Q 2TB SSD | M.2 | NVMe | $199.99 (save $20)
Sabrent makes one of the lowest-priced 2TB SSDs you can find right now. Just plug in coupon code 93XPE36 at checkout.
Other deals
Disco Elysium | $31.99 (save $8)
Our 2019 GOTY pick is 20 percent off on Steam for this weekend only. Ends January 6.
Xbox One Wireless controller | $42.99 (save $17)
Looking for a new controller? Best Buy's got a great deal on Xbox One Wireless pads that work great on PC.
Overwatch: The Official Cookbook | $17.50
Impress your friends with fancy Overwatch-inspired recipes such as the Orisa Sundae and a thoughtful Valkyrie's Flight tea.
Elgato HD60 S | 1080p/60FPS | $114 (save $65)
The wildly popular and easy to use game capture card is on sale, perfect if you're looking for a great way to capture game footage off consoles.
Netgear Nighthawk AX8 Wifi 6 router | $299 (save $100)
The Nighthawk may look like a tiny starship, but it's one of the better gaming routers you can find. Perfect if you live in a big house or have super thick walls where Wi-Fi signals usually have trouble reaching.