The best CS:GO custom maps

As I hoped, CS:GO's appearance on Steam Workshop eased the map drought irking Global Offensive players since launch. About 700 Defusal, Hostage Rescue, Deathmatch, Arms Race, and other maps now populate Steam Workshop, and all are available for easy download (and auto-updating) through Steam. I've played a bunch of them with our community over the past week.

I haven't tried everything the community's produced, of course, but I'll continue to update this list as I encounter CS:GO maps worth your time. By all means, recommend maps that I should take a gander at. ( de_library , which released on Monday, is at the top of my list.)

de_seaside

Compact and straightforward, this is CS:GO's best custom map. The CTs are steps away from covering both bombsites, so the onus is on the Terrorist team to find creative ways to draw attention, distract, or outright outgun their opponents. I love the waterworn surfaces that cover the dock setting—they remind me of The Parish from Left 4 Dead 2.

Bombsite B itself is a miniature siege—a long wooden bridge (and another that passes underneath it) are the most direct routes for the Terrorists, and any would-be bomb-planters taking this path need to be covered from the dock, where snipers can protect themselves behind large boxes as they line up shots on B. Separating A and B is a hazardous middle lane that represents a high-risk flanking route for both teams.

