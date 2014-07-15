The 15 best Arma 3 player-created solo missions

The Arma series is famous for its massive multiplayer battles, but there's still fun to be had on the war-torn islands of Stratis and Altis by yourself. These missions can all be played solo, with a focus on small squads, infantry, or infiltration. They've all been created by Arma 3 players using the game's powerful built-in editing tools, and some are as impressive as anything in Bohemia's own campaign.
To play the missions, subscribe to them in the Steam Workshop, then go to Play in the Arma 3 main menu, then Scenarios. It's worth noting that updates to Arma 3—which are pretty frequent—can cause bugs in user-made missions, which their creators should (hopefully) iron out promptly. Some listed here can be also be played in co-op if you have a friend who owns the game. Enjoy.
Bad Holiday
Created by Benny and Lentilburger
Type Infantry, squad, air
A holidaymaker finds himself in the midst of a violent city siege. Scavenge weapons, repel the invaders, and call in the military. A creative premise and an enjoyable, varied mission.
Hostile Water
Created by Mr_Tactical
Type Infantry, squad, water
Recover a classified device from a stricken British submarine. To find the vessel you'll need to secure enemy intel to discover its location. A large mission with multiple objectives.
Resist: Road's End
Created by Kydoimos
Type Infantry, story
The first chapter of Resist, a user campaign that runs parallel to Survive. Features voice acting, cutscenes, and production values on par with Bohemia's own missions.
Operation Scar
Created by HallyG
Type Infantry, stealth, assassination
A night mission in which you play as a special forces operative sneaking behind enemy lines to assassinate an officer. Short, but atmospheric and nicely balanced.
Revenge!
Created by Binkowski
Type Infantry, assault, urban
A remake of a classic mission from Bohemia's first game, Operation Flashpoint. Command a large CSAT squad and take two settlements back from a group of terrorists.
Clandestine Sunrise
Created by Navarre
Type Infantry, air, vehicles
Lead a small recon squad to covertly destroy enemy assets. Decent voice acting, unlimited saves, and excellent tactical deployment of Creedence Clearwater Revival.
Sniper Alley
Created by PFC Veld
Type Infantry, sniping
A non-linear mission that sees you, a ghillie-suited sniper, hunting randomly-placed enemy snipers across a large valley area in west Altis. Another short one, but brilliantly tense.
Operation Hog Cove
Created by Nichevo
Type Infantry, water, assault
A brutal, fast-paced mission that sees you and several AI-controlled squads landing on a beach and attacking an enemy force, whose numbers and placement are different every time.
Hard to Peel
Created by Gibbon
Type Infantry, air, urban
An assault on an enemy airfield, followed by an action-packed push into an occupied city. Some great urban firefights and a custom soundtrack you'll either love or hate.
On the Other Side
Created by Bauerhousebourne
Type Infantry, stealth, story
One of the most popular user missions on the Steam Workshop to date, and deservedly so. Cinematic, polished, well-paced, and offers plenty of scope for creative play.
Explore Altis
Created by OlejnaS
Type Exploration, non-combat
And now for something completely different. This mod highlights points of interest across Altis and lets you teleport to them instantly. A great way to explore the island without being shot at.
Operation Greenstorm
Created by eCHo
Type Infantry, urban
Lead a small squad and attack Altis' old capital city under cover of night and thick fog. Some incredible views at the beginning, although it's quite a hike to the first objective.
Trident
Created by Ubiquitous
Type Infantry, stealth, sniping
This slick mission offers you three different insertion points. You can sneak in using stealth, charge in with brute force, or snipe from afar. Nice briefing sequence too.
Virtual CQC Firefight
Created by Balr0g
Type Infantry, training, VR
Arma's recent Bootcamp update added Metal Gear Solid-style VR training missions to the game. This close-quarters battle is a good way to hone your infantry skills.
Enemy Supply
Created by Kapten K
Type Infantry, stealth
Land behind enemy lines, use stealth to avoid patrols, and destroy enemy assets. A simple, well-scripted mission that can be approached in a number of different ways.