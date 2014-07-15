The 15 best Arma 3 player-created solo missions

The Arma series is famous for its massive multiplayer battles, but there's still fun to be had on the war-torn islands of Stratis and Altis by yourself. These missions can all be played solo, with a focus on small squads, infantry, or infiltration. They've all been created by Arma 3 players using the game's powerful built-in editing tools, and some are as impressive as anything in Bohemia's own campaign.

To play the missions, subscribe to them in the Steam Workshop, then go to Play in the Arma 3 main menu, then Scenarios. It's worth noting that updates to Arma 3—which are pretty frequent—can cause bugs in user-made missions, which their creators should (hopefully) iron out promptly. Some listed here can be also be played in co-op if you have a friend who owns the game. Enjoy.

Bad Holiday

Created by Benny and Lentilburger

Type Infantry, squad, air

DOWNLOAD

A holidaymaker finds himself in the midst of a violent city siege. Scavenge weapons, repel the invaders, and call in the military. A creative premise and an enjoyable, varied mission.

Hostile Water

Created by Mr_Tactical

Type Infantry, squad, water

DOWNLOAD

Recover a classified device from a stricken British submarine. To find the vessel you'll need to secure enemy intel to discover its location. A large mission with multiple objectives.

Resist: Road's End

Created by Kydoimos

Type Infantry, story

DOWNLOAD

The first chapter of Resist, a user campaign that runs parallel to Survive. Features voice acting, cutscenes, and production values on par with Bohemia's own missions.

Operation Scar

Created by HallyG

Type Infantry, stealth, assassination

DOWNLOAD

A night mission in which you play as a special forces operative sneaking behind enemy lines to assassinate an officer. Short, but atmospheric and nicely balanced.

Revenge!

Created by Binkowski

Type Infantry, assault, urban

DOWNLOAD

A remake of a classic mission from Bohemia's first game, Operation Flashpoint. Command a large CSAT squad and take two settlements back from a group of terrorists.

Clandestine Sunrise

Created by Navarre

Type Infantry, air, vehicles

DOWNLOAD

Lead a small recon squad to covertly destroy enemy assets. Decent voice acting, unlimited saves, and excellent tactical deployment of Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Sniper Alley

Created by PFC Veld

Type Infantry, sniping

DOWNLOAD

A non-linear mission that sees you, a ghillie-suited sniper, hunting randomly-placed enemy snipers across a large valley area in west Altis. Another short one, but brilliantly tense.

Operation Hog Cove

Created by Nichevo

Type Infantry, water, assault

DOWNLOAD

A brutal, fast-paced mission that sees you and several AI-controlled squads landing on a beach and attacking an enemy force, whose numbers and placement are different every time.

Hard to Peel

Created by Gibbon

Type Infantry, air, urban

DOWNLOAD

An assault on an enemy airfield, followed by an action-packed push into an occupied city. Some great urban firefights and a custom soundtrack you'll either love or hate.

On the Other Side

Created by Bauerhousebourne

Type Infantry, stealth, story

DOWNLOAD

One of the most popular user missions on the Steam Workshop to date, and deservedly so. Cinematic, polished, well-paced, and offers plenty of scope for creative play.

Explore Altis

Created by OlejnaS

Type Exploration, non-combat

DOWNLOAD

And now for something completely different. This mod highlights points of interest across Altis and lets you teleport to them instantly. A great way to explore the island without being shot at.

Operation Greenstorm

Created by eCHo

Type Infantry, urban

DOWNLOAD

Lead a small squad and attack Altis' old capital city under cover of night and thick fog. Some incredible views at the beginning, although it's quite a hike to the first objective.

Trident

Created by Ubiquitous

Type Infantry, stealth, sniping

DOWNLOAD

This slick mission offers you three different insertion points. You can sneak in using stealth, charge in with brute force, or snipe from afar. Nice briefing sequence too.

Virtual CQC Firefight

Created by Balr0g

Type Infantry, training, VR

DOWNLOAD

Arma's recent Bootcamp update added Metal Gear Solid-style VR training missions to the game. This close-quarters battle is a good way to hone your infantry skills.

Enemy Supply

Created by Kapten K

Type Infantry, stealth

DOWNLOAD

Land behind enemy lines, use stealth to avoid patrols, and destroy enemy assets. A simple, well-scripted mission that can be approached in a number of different ways.