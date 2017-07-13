The 10-hour Mass Effect: Andromeda trial is now available to everyone

Origin Access subscribers were able to get a ten-hour head start on Mass Effect: Andromeda earlier this year, thanks to a "Play First" trial that went live roughly a week before the game's release. Now, four months down the road, that trial mode is being made available to everyone.

Fight for a new home in a dangerous galaxy. The Mass Effect: Andromeda Trial is now available on all platforms! pic.twitter.com/t4r2kvyencJuly 13, 2017

We noted back in March that the initial early access trial of Andromeda probably did it no favors, because of the shaky condition the game was in at launch. That, I would guess, is a big part of why the doors are now being opened to everyone: To demonstrate that it works (at least mostly) better now. That's probably not the sort of thing EA expected to have to do back at the start of the year, but you do what you have to.

BioWare recently added the Batarians and a new "Platinum" difficulty level to Mass Effect: Andromeda's multiplayer Apex missions, but there's still no word on single-player DLC.