The 10 best Starbound mods

As happens with all the best sandbox game, a huge and creative community has attached itself to Starbound. While the game's still in Early Access, through the use of mods you can expand it into something more varied, more vibrant, and specifically tailored to what you want it to be. Here are ten of the best mods, chosen from the many now available in Starbound's growing mod directory .

Before we get to the mods, first download the Starbound Mod Manager. The game doesn't yet offer official mod support, but this third-party application does a great job of installing the files for you. It doesn't matter where you install it, as long as you tell it the location of your Starbound install. You'll most likely find that in your Steam directory, by default in "C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Starbound".

Once it's set up, you can install new mods by dragging and dropping their zip files into the main window of the Mod Manager. If compatible, it'll automatically unpack the files, and let you install or remove them with a single click.

Creative Mode

Download it here

Or, to give this mod the alternative title I just made up, "hello, I'm a massive cheating cheat" mode. Ostensibly, Creative Mode allows you to spawn building materials for the purpose of terraforming a chosen planet into a paradise of your own design. But in addition, it puts complete god-like power into a selection of handy workstations. The mod's 'Ultimate Box' is available for free inside the crafting menu, and inside you'll find an item spawner, Tech unlocker, Super Manipulator, and more. It's great for its stated purpose, and also for turning you into an instant badass of unstoppable power.

The Tabula Rasa

Download it here

Due to the type of mods popular in Starbound, some of the most useful downloads are almost entirely administrative in their design. This, admittedly, is not very exciting, but—like filing your taxes or regularly checking your oil—opens up the potential for hassle-free future excitement.

Tabula Rasa is both administrative and essential. It adds a giant obsidian tablet to the crafting menu that gives instant access to items added by other mods. It's a great way to cut down on the confusion that can be caused by multiple installations. If there's an extra you need, you'll almost certainly find it here.

Simple Extended Character Creation Mod

Download it here

There are many different race mods for Starbound, and I'm not going to tell you which to download. Maybe you want to be a fluffy space raptor , or an Argonian , or a pony . It's really down to your own personal preference. Whichever race choose, you'll need this mod to select them. It adds additional slots to character creation that fill up as you install new species.

Personally, I'm a fan of the clean look provided by Simple Extended Character Creation's “Modded Species” box. But if you run out of slots,

Kawa's Xbawks-mode Character Creator offers a functional and expanded alternative.

XS Corporation Mechs

Download it here

The fourth mod in this list and we're only just getting to the giant mechs? I know, I'm sorry. Hopefully the massive firepower offered by XS Corporation Mechs will make up for the delay. It bolsters Starbounds limited mech selection with an additional six hulking power-suits. As well as looking brilliant, each has a unique set of abilities and weapons. The Sigma Mech, for instance, offers a huge cluster-bomb attack, while the Rho Mech features a “Graviton” beam that pulls enemies into range of its powerful plasma lathe. The materials required for each Tech schematic ensures they aren't (too) overpowered.

Pixel Goods Store

Download it here

If Animal Crossing, Wildstar and the entire concept Ikea prove anything, it's that people will happily spend hours painstakingly choosing, buying and arranging furniture. The Pixel Goods Store brings that philosophy into Starbound, with a special store that contains a variety of furnishings and decor to compliment your constructions.

With it you can buy items ranging from beds, chairs, appliances and electronics, as well as a selection of things themed around each race. In all, there are over 300 new items included. Many of them are completely non-functional, but they nevertheless expand your potential to add personality to your home.