Tell us the longest amount of time you've left your PC turned on

I don't turn off my PC. I prefer to leave the machine running all the time so that I can just sit down at my desk and get started immediately. I hate the waiting game. I pretty much can't wait for anything—boot time being one of those things.

To me, having access and data on a moment's notice is important, so I do everything I can to make sure that my PC is ultra stable. This means no overclocking (seriously), excellent cooling, and uninterruptible power. Everything is connected to uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), and I use more than one. Being able to not lose power during a black-out is extremely helpful, especially when you're in the middle of a boss fight or writing that all important hardware review.

The longest I've had my PC running without shutting down is 416 days or so. I only shut down after that because of a massive hardware upgrade, but otherwise, it stays completely on. I also use several UPS units for my NAS units, which definitely need to stay alive.

Drop your story in the comments and next week we'll sift through them and wrangle up the best tales and share them with you.