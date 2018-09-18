Teamkilling in Rainbow Six Siege will now inflict an instant ban

Teamkilling in Rainbow Six Siege’s Casual mode is about to carry much harsher punishments. The first patch since the release of Operation Grim Sky expands the punishments already dished out in Ranked play while also bringing the same consequences to Casual.

Up until now, teamkilling twice in a match triggered a kick to the main menu. If you’re playing Ranked, the same would kick would occur, but the player would also be given the 30-minute abandon penalty that any player gets for willfully leaving a Ranked match. Under this new system, teamkilling gives the offender a 30-minute ban that locks them out of all matchmaking, including Casual, Ranked, and Terrorist Hunt.

Subsequent offenses will lock out the teamkiller for one hour, two hours, 24 hours, and then a full week. After reaching out on Twitter, community developer Craig Robinson confirmed to me that there is an eventual timer that resets your teamkilling offenses, but it has been slightly adjusted. We’ve yet to hear back on how long this timer is.

Yes, it does. It works the exact same as the current team killing auto bans, the timers have just been adjusted slightly.September 17, 2018

This move is part of Ubisoft’s continued efforts to curb Siege’s toxicity problem. Back in July, Siege began using a in-game chat filter that automatically catches the use of racial and homophobic slurs and immediately bans the offender.

Patch Y3S3.1 released yesterday on all platforms and also comes with a wealth of bug fixes that you can find below.

Gameplay

Fixed – [PC][PS4][XB1] A number of crashing issues across all platforms.

Fixed – [PC][XB1] Cannot use melee for a short while after using prone.

Fixed – Players are able to take the defuser through the walls.

Fixed – Throwing C4 on an electrified wall will not destroy the nitro cell on contact.

Maverick

Fixed — The bullet casings are ejected forwards when firing the AR-15.50 weapon.

Clash

Fixed - Clash's Shield can be deployed while crouched.

Fixed - Clash's CCE shield can clip in the arm and clip in the pistol.

Fixed - Clash is able to fire her gun before weapon appears on screen.

Fixed - In the loadout menu charms are not equipped in the same place as during a session for Clash's CCE Shield.

Fixed - When a player is killed by the CCE shield, the generic death icon is displayed instead of the taser shield

Fixed - [PC][XB1] Clash's CCE shield is clips through partially broken barricades when rotating.

Smoke

Fixed - If the attackers drop the defuser, Smoke can move it by throwing his gadget on it.

Hereford Base

Fixed - Players are able to throw gadgets outside during the prep phase via the floor of 2F Bathroom.

User Experience