Tales from the Borderlands Episode 4 out today

By

Scoots

Today, Telltale releases the penultimate episode of Tales from the Borderlands. As the trailer above points out, that means second-to-last.

I haven't been following the series, so, for a rundown of what's happening, we'll turn to the trailer's description.

"In this penultimate episode of the season, captured by Vallory and her goons, Rhys and Fiona are forced to continue the search for the Vault beacon - at gunpoint. The beacon is on the Hyperion moon base - Helios - while our heroes are on Pandora... so there's the pesky cold void of death known as 'space' to overcome. Even with assistance from a familiar face, and with a worryingly helpful Handsome Jack hitching a ride in Rhys' head, getting on board the ominous 'H' is going to take every drop of guile, and quite possibly all the spunk you've got. Sacrifices will be made - can you make the tough choices needed to succeed?"

It looks pretty good, and I was pleased to note the trailer's complete absence of Claptrap. In his Episode Three review, Tyler announced that the Gearbox-themed romp was his favourite Telltale adventure to date. He also reviewed Episodes One and Two, should you require some further reading.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
