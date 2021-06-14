Tails of Iron's trailer spins a tale of brutal animal faction warfare, narrated by Geralt

I have decided that I could listen to Doug Cockle talk about anything. It appears that Geralt's voice actor has used his gravely vocal talents to narrate the trailer for upcoming RPG adventure game Tails of Iron, which premiered during this year's Future Games Show.

The trailer tells the tale of a dark history between two warring kingdoms—the rats and the frogs—who have been invading each other's lands for centuries. With the rat king's old age catching up to him, it's up to his son, Redgi, to take up the mantle. Playing as Redgi, you must keep the incoming frog invasions at bay and go on a quest to save your kingdom from perishing.

It's not clear from the trailer what combat will play out like, but it seems you'll be duking it out with a variety of nasty-looking frogs in small encounters. Combat is described as "challenging" and "brutal" but the trailer doesn't give too much about that away.

The story seems pretty dark and I'm loving the game's art style. It has a Redwall vibe that I think the game has very much been inspired by. There's no official launch date for Tails of Iron but its Steam page lists a release date of 2021.