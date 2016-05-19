Sweet gear from Nvidia up for grabs in Fallout 4 mod contest

We're fashionably late in covering this, but Nvidia is sponsoring a Fallout 4 mod contest in which it's putting up $40,000 worth of prizes to be spread out among 20 finalists.

The contest coincides with the release of Bethesda's Fallout 4 Creation Kit for PC. It's the same tool that Bethesda used to create Fallout 4, and it's available free to anyone who owns the PC version of Fallout 4 and a Bethesda.net account. If you decide to give it a go, you can check out the Creation Kit Wiki for details and tips.

There are four modding categories to enter:

Status: Mods manipulating the way things work in the game, like dialogue, audio mods, patches, UI changes, and Utilities

Mods manipulating the way things work in the game, like dialogue, audio mods, patches, UI changes, and Utilities Inventory: Mods based around creating weapons, enhancements to existing weapons, apparel, aids/chems, miscellaneous items, and more

Mods based around creating weapons, enhancements to existing weapons, apparel, aids/chems, miscellaneous items, and more Data: Mods focusing on new quests and Fallout 4’s Workshop mode

Mods focusing on new quests and Fallout 4’s Workshop mode Map: Mods featuring new environmental elements—new towns, cities, vegetation, environmental art, and more

To participate, you have to download and use the Fallout 4 Creation Kit, upload your mod and a screenshot or video of how it works to Bethesda.net, and then submit an official entry form.

Nvidia will pick its five favorite mods from each category for a total of 20 finalists, all of which will receive a Bethesda gift bag and a GeForce GTX graphics card (no word on which card, unfortunately; is it too much to hope for a GTX 1080?). Then it's up to public voting to pick the best of the best in each category.

First place winners will receive $5,000, a Bethesda gift bag, and a Geforce GTX graphics. The grand prize winner will collect a cool $10,000, a custom Fallout 4 PC, and engineering support from Nvidia.

Go here for more details and to submit your entry form. The deadline to enter is July 3, 2016.