Supreme Commander 2 v1.2: now with custom AI

A new SupCom 2 patch just dropped on Steam. Some users are having issues with it (which we've addressed in a separate post ), but for those of you who aren't running into trouble, here's what they've changed:

  • The pre-order only maps, Emerald Crater, Iskellian Coast, QAI Prototype Facility, Seraphim VII Site, and Weddell Isle, are now available to all. Christmas day!

  • New Custom AI difficulty - you can mess with their difficulty level, their overall strategy, build speed and resource modifiers, and even a setting for whether they'll gun for the leader or pick off the stragglers.

  • Shield generators now show a range marker bubble when you're placing them and when you mouse over them. The shields are also faction-coloured now.

  • New unit: Cybran Mass Converter. OH IT'S ON.

  • New exclusions: Artillery and Mass Converters. IT IS NO LONGER ON.

  • You can now hit Ctrl+U to hide the interface if you want to take pretty pictures.

  • Ai will try not to nuke its own units.

  • Added tactical wizard drops.

  • (Not really)

  • Lots of balance tweaks: nukes are more expensive, Cybran battleships have slightly shorter range, hunkered units aren't affected by the Magnetron, etc.

  • All your saved games and replays have been automatically murdered. Your campaign progress escaped unharmed.

Full patch notes are here . As I mentioned above, some users are finding that the game won't start since the patch. Here's how to fix it . They've also added an exclusion that prevents you from using DLC units. But... there's no SupCom2 DLC , right?

