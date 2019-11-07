Superliminal, the perspective-warping puzzle game, comes out next week

The perspective-warping puzzler Superliminal made a good impression when we previewed it earlier this month: Lauren found it a little more conservative than she expected, especially when compared with the 2014 tech demo (it's been in development for quite awhile), but overall the combination of increasingly abstract first-person puzzle designs and dry, Portal-style humor showed a lot of promise.

A release date hadn't been set at the time but developer Pillow Castle Games announced today that it's coming on November 12. Along with that date, we've also got a new trailer that showcases some of Superliminal's bizarre gameplay, and how it uses distance and perspective as a mechanic.

It also lays out a (very) little bit more about the basics of the story: After falling asleep in front of the television, you suddenly wake up—except you don't. Welcome to Dr. Pierce’s Somnasculpt dream therapy program.

Unsurprisingly, especially for a game that draws Portal comparisons, there's a bit of a sinister undertone to it all, too. The colors are bright and the music upbeat, but that voice in the background insisting that "you will rectify this failure immediately" makes it clear that there's more going on here than your typical snooze fantasy.

Superliminal will be available for $17 on the Epic Games Store, but can be had for a 15 percent discount until November 18.