Strike Suit Zero Kickstarter campaign ends; release date confirmed for January

Described as a streamlined '90s space sim back when we previewed it , Strike Suit Zero finally has a solid release date scheduled for January 24 next year. The announcement follows a Kickstarter campaign which saw the $100,000 target reached - and then exceeded by $74,804. Which is impressive.

As a result of the community's enthusiasm, developers Born Ready Games will release modding tools for the space mech title, and the first thousand backers with a pledge of $50 or more will receive beta access when it launches in December. There were 4,484 backers in total, and if you still want to donate now that the Kickstarter campaign has finished, you can do so via PayPal .

In a blog post on the Born Ready Games website, the team said there's still a tonne of work to do. "Now we begin preparing for the closed beta which will be starting in a few weeks time, getting the game working with our Oculus Rift dev kit, and then not long after that we'll be gearing up for launch in January."