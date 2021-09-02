Streamlabs announces 'Safe Mode' feature to combat Twitch hate raids

Streamlabs, one of the most popular resources for livestreaming tools, software, and informational support, is releasing a new "Safe Mode" feature to compliment its Cloudbot tool . The new feature is a direct response to increasing reports of "hate raids" on Twitch, where streamers (generally members of marginalized communities) are subjected to ceaseless floods of racially or sexually discriminatory language from numerous user accounts.

Safe Mode is a toggle in Streamlabs' dashboard that lets users clear all recent events from their chat, clear currently queued follower/host/raid, and disable follower alerts.

If users have Streamlabs' Cloudbot feature enabled, Safe Mode will also put chat in emote-only mode, follower-only mode, and sub-only mode, disable chat alerts for followers, and clear chat history.

According to a Streamlabs employee , streamers can also give their mods and admins access to Safe Mode features through the Streamlabs site. Additional access methods are on the way.

"Streamlabs believes in fostering a supportive environment to ensure a positive experience for our streamers and their viewers," Streamlabs said. "You and your community should feel safe to express yourselves without fear of being harassed."

Hate raids on Twitch became such a prevalent issue for many streamers that parts of the community started the #ADayOffTwitch movement , boycotting the service after Twitch failed to present any effective solution to racist brigading. The boycott resulted in concurrent viewership dropping from 4.5 million to 3.5 million people, a considerable chunk of business.