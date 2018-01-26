Stellaris: Apocalypse expansion release date set

Throughout my life, I've faced many of my own end-of-the-world situations. Breakups, bereavements, moving to England and realising that for some ridiculous reason people south of the border go back to work on the second of January—and not the following week—following the Christmas break.

Luckily, I don't think Stellaris: Apocalypse features the latter—but it will contain convoys of existence-threatening space pirates, planet-destroying weapons, and gigantic Titan capital ships when it arrives next month.

The incoming expansion also caters to planetary pacifists, so says developer Paradox, who can make use of the DLC's new Ascension Perks, Civics, and new Unity Ambitions that "provide new ways to spend Unity and customise your development."

Here's an inspiring story trailer, no matter how you opt to tackle Doomsday.

And with that, I'm ready to save the universe. Let's just make sure we take two full weeks off at new year, though, yeah?

Stellaris: Apocalypse is due February 22. It'll cost $19.99/your regional equivalent when it lands.