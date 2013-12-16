Popular

Steam Machines unboxing video shows snug components, hot cable management action

Valve recently sent out their prototype Steam Machines to a select few lucky Steam users. As can only be expected by PC enthusiasts, the first thing some of those testers did was go digging inside their new toy. Some even went as far as filming the whole experience, putting it online for other PC enthusiasts to salivate over. Sit down and get ready for some exquisitely managed cables and finely moulded plastic.



While the Steam Machines aren't due to go on sale until next year , the beta release of SteamOS does open up the possibility of building your own. Despite that, it's probably best to wait. Valve suggest that, at this stage, SteamOS is only of interest to the "intrepid Linux hacker".

Phil Savage

