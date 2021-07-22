Popular

Steam is down, Epic Store, PSN, and more also knocked offline

A major DNS issue is causing problems all over the internet.

As you may have already noticed, Steam is down: The Unofficial Steam Status site indicates that most services, including the store and community, are currently unavailable.

The good news, such as it is, is that it's not just Steam. The outage is apparently the result of problems at Akami's Edge DNS Services, which is currently suffering an "emerging issues" that's also impacting other services. GamesRadar has reported that the PlayStation Network is also down, for instance, and Epic is having trouble too, although right now it's slow but still seems to be accessible.

There's no word about the problem from Valve at this point, but it's really out of Valve's hands: According to The Verge, other services including banks, brokerages, and possibly even some 911 services have also been impacted by the outage.  Akami said it's working on the issue and will post regular status update.

We'll keep an eye on things and let you know when it's back.

