Popular

Steam Deck hands-on: extended discussion

By

Answering more questions from our Steam Deck hands-on session.

On August 5th I visited Valve's office for PC Gamer's first hands-on with the Steam Deck, Valve's new handheld gaming PC. You can read about my experience using the hardware right here. This week I realized I had more to say, so I talked with hardware writer Jorge Jimenez about all things Steam Deck.

Check out our discussion above for more hands-on footage and conversation about the Steam Deck's controls, heat and power usage, Steam OS 3.0, emulation and more.

Here's more of our Steam Deck coverage so far:

Wes Fenlon
Wes Fenlon

Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter and Tested before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games. When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old RPG or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).
See comments