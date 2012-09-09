Steam big picture mode beta to launch Monday

Big picture mode is nigh! In a profile of Valve Corporation , the New York Times reports that Steam's much anticipated big picture mode will go into beta on Monday. Valve say it'll bring "simple, easy-to-read navigation designed specifically for TV" letting players flop back into their sofas without having to debase themselves with the frail hardware of the current console crop.

"Steam's big-picture mode doesn't require any additional development from you," Valve assures developers on the official big picture mode site. "Just ensure your game works well with a controller, and we'll take care of the rest. And don't worry, keyboard and mouse aren't going anywhere — users will be able to switch between input devices at any time."

There's no word from Valve yet on how this "public test" of the feature will unravel - but we'll update as soon as we hear.