Stealth Bastard is Metal Gear meets Meat Boy, completely free

http://youtu.be/z1dLNLji5n0

In a world where people try to charge more for virtual hats than real hats, Stealth Bastard is something of an anomaly. The best kind of anomaly, that is. It's a fully featured stealth platformer - self-described as being "like Metal Gear Solid and Super Meat Boy had a baby out of wedlock" - and it's completely free. Seriously! And if that's not enough (you greedy jerk), there's also a level editor, leaderboards, a rating system - everything, in other words, short of your wildest dreams and a pony. (Or two ponies if your wildest dream is a pony.) Marvel at the above trailer and then download it here .