StarCraft II World Championship Series season finals are underway

What's that sound? Why, it's the tap-tap-tapping of contestants duking it out in the Starcraft II World Championship Series ! After months of blood, sweat and qualifying rounds, we finally get to see the top players go head-to-head with all of Heart of the Swarm 's new units and strategies in the season one finals.

The event has the top 16 players from America, Europe, and South Korea battling it out for a top prize of $40,000. Still, just getting into the top 16 guarantees you a nice $5,000 prize, so no one's walking away from this thing with empty pockets. The series is being broadcast over Twitch.tv , but you can find the full schedule through the official Battle.net site .

The event began last night with the round of 16, but you can catch the quarterfinals, semi-finals, and the championship game from today to this Sunday. The quarterfinals and semifinals will both be best of five, while the finals match up will be best of seven.

Once the janitors have finished wiping the baneling stains, things will move on to the Global Finals, which has a top prize of $100,000. The Global Finals doesn't have an announced date yet, so we'll just have to work on our micro until then.