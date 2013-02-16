StarCraft II pre-Heart of the Swarm patch coming early next week

Blizzard is preparing to deploy the 2.0.4 patch for StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty, the last major patch before Heart of the Swarm, which will implement many of the changes teased for the expansion. A new interface, the new training modes, and the new replay features will all become available. Basically, everything except the new campaign, the new XP system, and the actual HotS multiplayer units will be included. Read on for specifics.

The official list of changes specifies:

An all-new user interface with new menu screens.



The launch of in-game Clans and Groups.



New Replay features, such as Watch with Others and Take Command.



A multitude of Editor improvements.



New matchmaking options: Training Mode, Vs. AI Mode, and Unranked Play.



All-new AI Options, including AI Communication.



Players Near You, so you can find other StarCraft II players on your local network.



New customizable Observer UI.

The patch is set to go out "in a few days," which would mean sometime early next week. If you're still not sure what to expect, have a look at our previews of the new interface and the new matchmaking tools .