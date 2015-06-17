StarCraft 2 Whispers of Oblivion prologue missions revealed

Blizzard's Chris Sigaty and game director Dustin Browder took to the stage today at the PC Gaming Show to talk about new missions coming to StarCraft 2's third expansion, Legacy of the Void.

At the show, Blizzard revealed three Whispers of Oblivion prologue missions, which will bridge the gap between Heart of the Swarm and Legacy of the Void. The mysterious Protoss are the playable heroes of this one (though the expansion will also wrap up Kerrigan and Raynor's stories). That means heroes like Zeratul will finally get their chance to shine after years of brooding in the shadows.

Whispers of Oblivion will be available free to all everyone (even if you haven't purchased StarCraft 2), but early access goes to those who pre-purchase Legacy of the Void. Watch the trailer below.

You can also watch the full interview with Sigaty and Browder right here: