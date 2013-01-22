Popular

Starcraft 2: Heart of the Swarm's opening cinematic released

Why settle for just one hugely impressive CGI trailer with little to no relation to the game its purportedly promoting? Here, have a second, courtesy of Blizzard, who have released the opening cinematic for Starcraft 2's first expansion, Heart of the Swarm. I have unofficially titled it: "Stompy, Stompy, Boom, Squish." There's a Wilhelm scream and everything. Enjoy.

As to what the expansion's story will contain, Blizzard say , "Sarah Kerrigan is on the loose. Even without the terrible powers of the Queen of Blades or the might of the Swarm at her command, the former Ghost remains a foe not to be taken lightly. But if the artifact really did set her free, then why is Kerrigan seeking out Zerg broods scattered throughout the Koprulu sector? Is she still pursuing her quest for vengeance, or has her transformation given Kerrigan a new purpose?"

Well, has it? Find out March 12, when Heart of the Swarm is released.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
