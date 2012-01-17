StarCraft 2: Heart of the Swarm voice recording underway

The voice actor who plays Kerrigan, Tricia Helfer, has been teasing StarCraft 2 fans on Twitter confiring that voice recording is underway for StarCraft 2: Heart of the Swarm.

"Voicing some #Starcraft today. Kerrigan/Queen is so fun. Bet some of you wish I'd take a pic of the script : )" she tweeted , before posting a picture of the script, facing away from the camera. Darn.

Heart of the Swarm was playable at last year's Blizzcon, and a finished script suggests that it's pretty far into development. It's set to be released alongside the Blizzard Arcade and some updated StarCraft 2 mod tools . Find out more about the new units and characters that will be added by the expansion in our Blizzcon 2011 coverage .

Meanwhile, here's that picture of the Kerrigan recording sessions, straight from the StarCraft 2 studios. Thanks to Scott for the heads up.