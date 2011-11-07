Star Wars: The Old Republic trailer shows off Imperial Agent, pre-order early access detailed

http://youtu.be/oRmJh2Qw0HU

The latest Star Wars: The Old Republic trailer shows the Imperial Agent in low and high level forms. She starts out as a spry, roguish type with a talent for stabbing people in the chest, and can graduate into Sniper and Operative guises. Her close range support abilities lets her use drones to revive allies and debuff enemies, and she can eventually call in orbital strikes. Try deflecting that, mysterious Jedi types!

If you've pre-ordered you could be suiting up as the Imperial Operative and forging your own James-Bond-in-space story before the rest of the world get a chance to start levelling. A post on The Old Republic site has revealed that pre-orderers can expect "up to five days" early access before the full launch on December 20.

However, Bioware say that "Early Game Access is staggered over five days to ensure a quality experience for players at launch," the amount of early access time you get will depend on when you redeemed your pre-order code at the Redemption Centre. You can still pre-order The Old Republic from the Old Republic site . It's out on December 20. Will you be logging in on