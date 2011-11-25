Star Wars: The Old Republic testers facing up to eight hour queues to log in

Star Wars: The Old Republic is about to start a mammoth weekend of testing. The event is designed to stress test the Old Republic servers, but based on current sign in queues, players might not get the chance to see much of the game. Players trying to log in at the moment are looking at up to an eight hour wait to get in. That doesn't bode too well for The Old Republic's launch next month, when it's sure to face similar numbers as players rush to roll their first character in the Star Wars MMO.