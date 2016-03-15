Star Wars dabbles with the Vive in Trials on Tatooine

The news is full of VR 'experiences' today: Assassin's Creed wasn't too clear on what that means, but for Star Wars the experience looks distinctly game-like. And incredible. Not in the overwhelmingly impressive way—there are about three seconds of footage—but in the realisation-of-a-fantasy-as-old-as-I-am way. Using the HTC Vive, Trials on Tatooine will at long last give us the opportunity to deflect blaster fire with a lightsaber without having to do the sound effects ourselves.

It's a prototype more than anything, created by ILMxLAB which researches new forms of interactive entertainment for Lucasfilm, but surely Disney could go out and ask for a simple show of hands and have this baby green-lit within the hour. Lightsabering could merge seamlessly with Millennium Falcon-piloting and rounds of Dejarik, and all will be well with the galaxy.