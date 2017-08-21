Star Wars Battlefront 2 trailer shows off Starfighter Assault battles

All these years of being a Star Wars fan, and I never knew Yoda had a pilot’s license. But there he is, in the first trailer for Star Wars Battlefront 2’s Starfighter Assault mode, blasting Sith out of the sky, including face paint addict Darth Maul. What a champ.

The trailer is in-engine, so it's not exactly what you'll see in-game. We can glean a little bit from it, however. It confirms that we can play the likes of Yoda, Darth Maul, Darth Vader, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker and Poe Dameron. And the trailer teases some of the maps where we’ll be doing all of this dogfighting.

Shown off are a variety of battle locales, drawn from all three Star Wars cinematic eras. There’s a fight in the Unknown Regions, around a fancy-looking Star Destroyer, inspired by the new movies; a battle over Endor and the Death Star debris from the original trilogy; and a conflict above Ryloth featuring the rubbish Trade Federation.

Not all of the Starfighter Assault battles take place in space, however. Some, like the scrap on Kamino, will see pilots weaving between buildings on the planets themselves.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is due out on November 17.