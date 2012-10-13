Popular

Star Citizen warping toward funding goal with nearly $500K raised

By

Chris Roberts' epic new space combat simulation project is going to take a lot of work and a lot of money to realize. The latter part is coming along: as of this morning, Roberts says Star Citizen has earned $455,590 of its $2M goal through tiered pre-orders at robertsspaceindustries.com .

Due to heavy traffic, the site is available intermittently, and a backup site sometimes appears but doesn't display the current funding - chances are high that it's at over $500K as I write. For more on Star Citizen, have a look at our preview of the prototype , the extended five-minute trailer , and our giant concept art dump .

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has been writing about and editing writing about games for over 10 years. When he's not organizing his inbox, you can find him attempting to aerial in Rocket League, playing medic in Battlefield 1, or spending hours in RPG character creation screens instead of actually playing them.
