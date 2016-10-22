Star Citizen is free to play for the rest of the month

Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium Games announced its Fall 2016 Free Fly, letting people play its space simulation game for free until October 30.

To access the Fall 2016 Free Fly, you need to create or sign into an account. Once that's done, you'll be able to use the promo code "FALL2016," which will let you download and play Star Citizen. All of this can be done on the promotion's page.

Everyone who participates in the free-play period gets access to an F7C-M Super Hornet (pictured above). Its ship page describes it as "the closest to the Military load-out as is legally possible for a Civilian model," which makes it sound like its toting some serious firepower. It has a passenger seat, so you'll be able to split up combat and flight duties with another player.

PC Gamer's Chris Livingston recently jumped into the world of Star Citizen to find out if the space-faring game is actually any fun. Find out what color cap he chose and more in his investigative report.