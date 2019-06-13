Square Enix is looking into releasing its huge catalogue digitally

Square Enix is looking into releasing its mammoth catalogue of games digitally after getting a lot of requests from fans. President and CEO Yosuke Matsuda confirmed that it's something the publisher is exploring in an interview with Game Informer, but it's not settled on how it's going to get all of its games out there. Different options are being considered.

"We're working on that in a variety of ways," Matsuda said. "That is a request that we hear often. As far as our major titles go, most of those, we still have variations out that you can play now. The more classic titles that you might have played on NES, we are still working hard to make it so you can play those."

Square Enix has already launch a project to port more of its classic titles, so there will be ways to play them on different platforms, while down the road Matsuda says he'd like to see a subscription or streaming service. Square Enix might end up creating a "dedicated channel" for itself.

With the competition now creating platforms and streaming services of their own, it looks like Matsuda doesn't want Square Enix to be left behind, but there's at least one quite significant obstacle: the code for some games has been lost. This is unfortunately not entirely uncommon when it comes to older games and has been a real problem when it comes to the important work of preserving videogames.

Would you shell out for a streaming or subscription service from Square Enix? If they get enough older, never-before-on-PC games, I'd definitely be interested.