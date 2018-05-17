Spintires: Mudrunner free 'Ridge' DLC will add a new map, mode, and vehicles

Spintires: Mudrunner, the game about driving Soviet vehicles through Soviet mud for no particular reason, is getting new, free DLC at the end of the month called The Ridge. It adds a new coastal map to the game that's bisected by a mountain ridge players can cut across to save time—if they're willing to take the risk.

The Ridge also adds two new vehicles to the Spintires world, the D-538 heavy duty tractor, and the B-6A lightweight tractor. It's a safe bet that neither of these machines will lay down a ten-second quarter mile, but they can probably drag a small office building, and you can use them on any map in the game as long as you've unlocked enough progression points.

There's a new type of gameplay in store as well, called Scavenging. Instead of picking up all your logs at one place, they're scattered all over the map and you'll have to find and collect them before they can be delivered. Which really typifies the Spintires experience: It's not about competition or victory, but simply the act of doing—a Sisyphean contemplation of life in grinding gears and impenetrable mire. And for those who like it, it's compelling.

Spintires: Mudrunner – The Ridge comes out on May 29, and will be free for everyone.