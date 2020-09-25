Spelunky 2 on PC will not have online multiplayer at launch

Spelunky 2 launched on the PlayStation 4 on September 15, but PC players are still waiting: It won't arrive on our platform until next week, on September 29. It turns out that we're also going to have to wait for multiplayer to arrive, because it had "a bit of a rocky start on PS4," and so the developers want to fix it up before they fire it out.

"Regarding our release date, we listened to the community's feedback and decided to prioritize an earlier release so that Steam players could enjoy the game ASAP," developer Mossmouth explained on Steam.

"Unfortunately, that means we won't be able to launch with online multiplayer and we'll be provisionally removing the 'Online Co-op' tag from the store, so as not to mislead people. Sorry, we know that's disappointing for players who were excited to jump right into online co-op on day one. Until very recently we were still hoping that we would be able to launch with it as planned."

The good news, aside from online co-op working properly, is that crossplay with the PS4 will be implemented when the multiplayer component goes live. And it should be too much of a wait, as Mossmouth estimates "a few weeks at most" before it's ready to go.

"Online multiplayer is tricky, but we're committed to getting it right, as it's great fun when it's working the way it's supposed to," the studio said. "In the meantime, enjoy Adventure Mode and Arena Mode in single-player or local multiplayer:"

To prepare yourself for the big day—September 29, remember—be sure to check out our guides for how to cure poison, what to do when you're cursed, and the big one for beginners, 12 things you should know before you play Spelunky 2.