Source claims 'Resident Evil Outrage' is the third instalment in the Revelations series

Resident Evil Outrage is a new game in the Revelations sub-series and will release "within a year" of Resident Evil Village, claims a leaker with a decent track record. That leaker is Dusk Golem, who correctly reported on Resident Evil 8 ahead of its reveal, among other things.

In tweets sent yesterday, AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem claims the game will be a timed Nintendo Switch exclusive before appearing on other platforms. That makes sense, as the first Revelations game was initially a Nintendo 3DS exclusive.

(2/2) very least. Releases as part of their 25th anniversary celebrations, along with Village, almost definitely going to be a Switch timed exclusive.But that'll be announced later this year, for now Village is deserving of the attention, and out in just a few months now!February 14, 2021

To summarize the above: Revelations 3 will land either late this year or early next and will release as part of the series' 25th anniversary celebrations (the years given in the tweet above must be typos, unless Capcom has invented time travel).

In a separate thread, Dusk Golem claims Outrage will have a "higher budget and a lot more dev time" than the first two Revelations instalments. Due to its higher budget quality, the leaker claims Capcom may consider ditching the Revelations tag altogether.

This is definitely a rumor and should be taken with a grain of salt, though it's worth considering given the leaker's past form. One thing's for sure: it's in keeping with Capcom's determination to release a new Resident Evil game every other week. Resident Evil Village releases on June 11, while a Resident Evil 4 Remake is rumored to be in development.