Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2 Gamescom footage shows close combat marksmen

By

[bcvideo id="1116046610001"]

Here's some in-game footage of Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2 from Gamescom. The footage is a mite fuzzy, but we still get to see the ambitious environments City Interactive have built using CryEngine 3. There is one frustrating moment, though, when the player can't save a woman from being shot because his Xbox 360 pad he's playing on isn't precise enough to target her killer. We'll be able to show console players how it's done when the game's out. No release date yet, mind.

Tom Senior

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.
