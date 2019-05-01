Snag an overclocked GeForce GTX 1660 Ti for $259 today

If you have over a grand to spend on a GPU, by all means, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is the best graphics card for gaming. Not everyone has that kind of money to throw around, though. For anyone on a more pedestrian budget and who can do without fancy RTX features, there are a couple of noteworthy GeForce GTX 1660 Ti deals out there.

The first is an MSI GeForce RTX 1660 Ti Armor 6G OC. Using promo code MSDAY14 knocks $20 off the price, and if you factor in the $15 mail-in-rebate, the final tally is $259.99. That is the cheapest around for a GTX 1660 Ti.

This one also comes with a factory overclock—it boosts to 1,860MHz, up from the GTX 1660 Ti's 1,770MHz reference boost clock. Even without the overclock, the GTX 1660 Ti is a bit faster than a GTX 1070.

If you'd prefer not to fuss with a mail-in-rebate, there's also an Asus Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Ti (DUAL-GTX1660TI-O6G) for just $269.99, the second lowest price around (and the cheapest before rebate). It boosts to 1,800MHz in Gaming mode, and 1,830MHz in OC mode. For this one, you'll need to use promo code EMCSTYWT3 to the get the discount.

