Smite unveils new Conquest map, Cerberus god, incoming pantheons

Smite developer Hi-Rez Studios has announced a number of new features heading to its third-person MOBA Smite—including a new Conquest map, an upgraded art style, a new playable character, and the introduction of two new pantheons later this year.

Set to arrive with the game's forthcoming fifth season, the new Conquest map will be playable on Smite's public test server as of January 17. When it does, here's a quick rundown of what to expect:

Beautiful environment art and highly requested gameplay changes.

The newly symmetrical map creates a fair playing field no matter what side you begin on.

Familiar monsters get new, lore-inspired makeovers.

Fan-favorite jungle fog returns to make it incredibly clear what you have vision of and what you don’t.

Alongside that, Hi-Rez has also unveiled Smite's 93rd playable character—Cerberus, the three-headed guardian of the underworld. Later this year, the developer is also expected to introduce new gods from two new pantheons, Voodoo and Slavic.

Cerberus, however, will added to the game's roster in patch 4.25, due January 9. Here's the tri-headed beast in motion:

"The Season 5 map will feature perfect vertical symmetry between Order and Chaos," says game designer A.J. 'Ajax' Walker of the new battleground. "Lanes and Jungle paths will have the exact same shape on top and bottom. This balances the map, and removes timing differences to each side. Overall, this creates a more consistent gameplay experience."

Again, Smite's new Conquest map will be playable on the public test server come January 17. Here's some screens until then.